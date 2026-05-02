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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Enviro Infra Engineers secures irrigation project worth Rs 113.51 cr

Enviro Infra Engineers secures irrigation project worth Rs 113.51 cr

Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
Enviro Infra Engineers has received a letter of acceptance for a project in Gujarat entailing engineering, procurement and construction contract for 11 villages of Santalpur Taluka Lift Irrigation scheme from Kachchh Branch Canal, with its Operation and Maintenance (O&M). The contract is valued at Rs 113.51 crore.

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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