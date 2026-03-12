Enviro Infra Engineers secures project of Rs 411 cr
From Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development
Enviro Infra Engineers has received a letter of acceptance from Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation for a project worth Rs 411.08 crore.
The project entails Aurangabad Sewerage Network and STP Scheme under AMRUT 2.0 including (I) EPC of 20 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant along with all appurtenant structures and allied works, disinfection controlled with Scada including (II) Build 8 Nos. pumping station with 5400 MTR rising main, sewerage network of 196 Km (III) O&M for 5 years in Aurangabad Town, State of Bihar, India
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
GIFT Nifty indicates deep red start for equities; US to release 172 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 9:16 AM IST