Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Enviro Infra Engineers secures project of Rs 411 cr

Enviro Infra Engineers secures project of Rs 411 cr

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

From Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development

Enviro Infra Engineers has received a letter of acceptance from Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation for a project worth Rs 411.08 crore.

The project entails Aurangabad Sewerage Network and STP Scheme under AMRUT 2.0 including (I) EPC of 20 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant along with all appurtenant structures and allied works, disinfection controlled with Scada including (II) Build 8 Nos. pumping station with 5400 MTR rising main, sewerage network of 196 Km (III) O&M for 5 years in Aurangabad Town, State of Bihar, India

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

