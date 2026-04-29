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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Enviro Infra Engineers to acquire controlling stake in Suyog Urja

Enviro Infra Engineers to acquire controlling stake in Suyog Urja

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Through its subsidiary - EIE Renewables

Enviro Infra Engineers (Enviro) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, EIE Renewables, has entered into Share Purchase Agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Suyog Urja, a wind energy EPC company. This strategic acquisition marks a significant step in Enviro's journey to build a diversified and integrated renewable energy platform, complementing its established presence in water and wastewater infrastructure.

Post-acquisition, the consolidated order book of the ENVIRO group stands at approximately Rs 5,600 crore. Rs 4,400 crore in EPC (Rs 2,500 crore water, Rs 1,900 crore renewables), along with Rs 1,200 crore in O&M and an IPP portfolio comprising 79 MW of solar and 150 MWh of BESS.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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