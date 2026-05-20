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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EPACK Durable climbs after Rajasthan approves incentives for Bhiwadi plant

EPACK Durable climbs after Rajasthan approves incentives for Bhiwadi plant

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

EPACK Durable jumped 7.36% to Rs 258.10 after the company received Entitlement Certificates from the Government of Rajasthan under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS-2024) for its Bhiwadi manufacturing facility.

The company has been recognised as a "Large Category" manufacturing unit under the Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) thrust sector category.

Under the approved incentives, EPACK Durable will receive a turnover-linked incentive at an effective rate of 1.32% of eligible net sales turnover for 10 years. The package also includes 100% electricity duty exemption for seven years and reimbursement of 50% of eligible skilling and training expenditure.

The incentives are applicable for the companys Bhiwadi facility with effect from 15 February 2022 and are subject to scheme provisions, annual ceilings and claim approvals.

 

The company said the incentives are expected to improve long-term manufacturing competitiveness, enhance operational efficiencies and support future expansion plans.

Ajay DD Singhania, managing director and CEO of the company, said the development reinforces Rajasthans position as an important manufacturing hub for EPACK Durable and reflects the state governments focus on strengthening the electronics and consumer durables ecosystem.

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EPACK Durable is engaged in the manufacturing of room air conditioners and other consumer durable products for leading brands in India.

The company's board will meet on 20 May 2026 to consider and approve Q4 and FY26 audited financial results.

On a consolidated basis, Epack Durable's net profit rose 3.19% to Rs 2.59 crore while net sales rose 13.51% to Rs 427.75 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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