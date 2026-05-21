Epack Durable consolidated net profit declines 99.95% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 8.12% to Rs 591.05 croreNet profit of Epack Durable declined 99.95% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.12% to Rs 591.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 643.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 94.09% to Rs 3.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.73% to Rs 1894.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2170.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales591.05643.25 -8 1894.462170.87 -13 OPM %4.0011.02 -5.677.12 - PBDT15.1562.66 -76 62.80121.79 -48 PBT1.0050.29 -98 8.8274.40 -88 NP0.0237.72 -100 3.2655.14 -94
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:14 AM IST