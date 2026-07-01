EPACK Durable rises after receiving Govt approval for Rs 1,084.31 crore investment proposal

EPACK Durable added 3.94% to Rs 241.65 after the company received approval from the Government of Andhra Pradesh for a tailor-made incentive package under the Mega Category of the Andhra Pradesh Electronics Manufacturing Policy (4.0).

The said approval has been granted for the combined proposed investments by the company and its wholly owned subsidiary, EPACK Manufacturing Technologies (EMTPL).

The approved package covers a combined proposed investment of Rs 1,084.31 crore, comprising Rs 314.31 crore by EPACK Durable and Rs 770 crore by EMTPL.

The investments will be directed towards expanding manufacturing capacity for room air conditioners, components, small domestic appliances, washing machines, televisions and other home appliances in Andhra Pradesh.

As part of the package, the Andhra Pradesh government has allotted 36.41 acres of land to EPACK Durable at Rs 60 lakh per acre for setting up the proposed manufacturing facility.

The incentive package also includes a 50% capital subsidy on eligible fixed capital investment for the combined proposed investments, extends incentives to investments already made by the company and EMTPL at Sri City after November 2024, and provides additional benefits under the state's Electronics Manufacturing Policy (4.0).

The incentives will be available subject to fulfilment of the policy's eligibility criteria and will accrue as the proposed investments are implemented.

EPACK Durable is one of Indias leading original design manufacturers (ODM) for living appliances, producing room air conditioners, small and large domestic appliances, and components across facilities in Dehradun, Bhiwadi, and Sri City.

The companys consolidated net profit collapsed 99.94% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 0.02 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 37.72 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations declined 8.11% YoY to Rs 591.05 crore during the quarter.

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