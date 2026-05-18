EPack Prefab Technologies consolidated net profit rises 51.30% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 42.41% to Rs 470.80 croreNet profit of EPack Prefab Technologies rose 51.30% to Rs 30.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.41% to Rs 470.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 330.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.17% to Rs 92.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.52% to Rs 1525.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1133.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales470.80330.60 42 1525.321133.92 35 OPM %9.8010.67 -10.4710.22 - PBDT44.0632.17 37 145.4298.20 48 PBT37.9627.70 37 122.4680.89 51 NP30.2920.02 51 92.6459.32 56
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:09 AM IST