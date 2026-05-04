Monday, May 04, 2026 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Epigral soars after Q4 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 82 cr

Epigral soars after Q4 PAT jumps over two-fold to Rs 82 cr

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Epigral surged 7.79% to Rs 1,297 after the company reported a sharp sequential improvement in performance for the March quarter.

The companys standalone net profit soared 109.27% to Rs 81.93 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 39.15 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 23.29% QoQ to Rs 736.16 crore in Q4 FY26, on account of volume growth and improved realization

Year on year basis, the companys standalone net profit declined 15.2% while revenue from operations jumped 17.29% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 110.52 crore, up 102.42% QoQ and down 15.67% YoY.

In Q4 FY26, EBITDA climbed 64% QoQ to Rs 169 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 23% in Q4 FY26 from 17% in the previous quarter.

 

During the quarter, sales volume grew 15% QoQ, with overall plant utilisation exceeding 80%.

Also Read

ECI Assembly Election Result 2026 Live

Assembly election results 2026 LIVE: BJP leading in Bengal, TVK ahead in Tamil Nadu, ECI data shows

Vedanta

Vedanta demerger: 4 new companies may list on stock exchanges by mid-June

Pinarayi Vijayan and VD Satheesan

Kerala election results 2026: UDF past 90-mark in early trends, LDF trails

Vijay, MK Stalin, Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Tamil Nadu Assembly election results 2026: Check full list of winners

PMI

Manufacturing PMI rises to 54.7 in April, cost pressure hits 44-month high

The contribution from the Derivatives & Specialty business increased to 54% in Q4 FY26 from 52% in Q3 FY26, while the Chlor-Alkali segments share declined to 46% in Q4 FY26 from 48% in Q3 FY26.

For the full year, standalone net profit fell 6.64% to Rs 333.01 crore, while revenue from operations edged down 0.90% to Rs 2,527.18 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Maulik Patel, chairman and managing director Epigral said: In Q4 FY26, we delivered record revenue of Rs 736 crore, driven by a 15% sequential increase and 14% year-on-year growth in volumes. This performance reflects strong demand conditions and a full recovery post scheduled maintenance in Q3. Improved utilization levels and stabilization in raw material costs supported EBITDA margins of 23%.

While FY26 saw some impact due to an extended monsoon and planned maintenance in the first half, demand recovery began in November and strengthened through Q4. We expect this momentum to continue into FY27, subject to global macro conditions

Our diversified product portfolio continues to provide resilience amid geopolitical uncertainties, including developments in West Asia. At the same time, our ongoing capex projects for Epichlorohydrin and CPVC expansion are progressing as planned and within budget. Once commissioned, these plants will address Indias growing demand and enhance our financial performance.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for the Financial Year 2025-26.

Epigral, formerly known as Meghmani Finechem, is a leading integrated manufacturer of chemicals in India. It is also a leading manufacturer of caustic soda, caustic potash, chloromethanes, hydrogen peroxide, chlorine and hydrogen. The companys Dahej facility is a backward and forward integrated and automated complex with a well-planned infrastructure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

OneSources' CDMO client receives Health Canada approval for semaglutide injection

OneSources' CDMO client receives Health Canada approval for semaglutide injection

Atul Auto gains on reporting 74% YoY increase in April 2026 sales

Atul Auto gains on reporting 74% YoY increase in April 2026 sales

Bajaj Auto rises as total sales jump 40% YoY in April'26

Bajaj Auto rises as total sales jump 40% YoY in April'26

Escorts Kubota gains after April 2026 sales rise 24% YoY to 10,857 units

Escorts Kubota gains after April 2026 sales rise 24% YoY to 10,857 units

Adani Ports rises after April volumes rise by 15% YoY to 43.1 MMT

Adani Ports rises after April volumes rise by 15% YoY to 43.1 MMT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAssembly Election Results 2026 LIVEStocks to Buy TodayKerala Assembly Election Results 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWest Bengal Election TMC vs BJPQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance