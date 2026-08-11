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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EPL consolidated net profit declines 1.40% in the June 2026 quarter

EPL consolidated net profit declines 1.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Sales rise 25.27% to Rs 1387.90 crore

Net profit of EPL declined 1.40% to Rs 98.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 100.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.27% to Rs 1387.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1107.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1387.901107.90 25 OPM %18.8220.47 -PBDT238.30206.90 15 PBT128.90117.30 10 NP98.60100.00 -1

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:53 PM IST