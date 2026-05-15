EPL consolidated net profit declines 9.97% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 17.65% to Rs 1300.50 croreNet profit of EPL declined 9.97% to Rs 102.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.65% to Rs 1300.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1105.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.33% to Rs 388.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 359.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.05% to Rs 4763.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4213.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1300.501105.40 18 4763.104213.30 13 OPM %19.7120.63 -20.2619.84 - PBDT236.00214.20 10 893.80767.80 16 PBT131.80126.60 4 508.80425.10 20 NP102.90114.30 -10 388.90359.00 8
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:09 AM IST