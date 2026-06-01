Equilateral Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.25% to Rs 8.00 crore

Net loss of Equilateral Enterprises reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.25% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.33% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 288.50% to Rs 58.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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