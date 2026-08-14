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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Equilateral Enterprises standalone net profit declines 68.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Equilateral Enterprises standalone net profit declines 68.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales decline 37.42% to Rs 10.22 crore

Net profit of Equilateral Enterprises declined 68.75% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 37.42% to Rs 10.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.2216.33 -37 OPM %-0.980.06 -PBDT0.070.16 -56 PBT0.050.16 -69 NP0.050.16 -69

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:16 PM IST