Equinox India Infraestate reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 77.85% to Rs 7.14 croreNet Loss of Equinox India Infraestate reported to Rs 15.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 77.85% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.1432.23 -78 OPM %-193.98-31.96 -PBDT-14.12-9.77 -45 PBT-15.09-9.78 -54 NP-15.09-9.78 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co standalone net profit declines 43.41% in the June 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 4:17 PM IST