Equippp Social Impact Technologies consolidated net profit declines 38.22% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 116.64% to Rs 12.37 croreNet profit of Equippp Social Impact Technologies declined 38.22% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 116.64% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 212.07% to Rs 1.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 527.31% to Rs 44.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales12.375.71 117 44.797.14 527 OPM %12.0540.63 -6.9427.45 - PBDT1.512.19 -31 3.191.40 128 PBT1.292.11 -39 2.471.13 119 NP0.971.57 -38 1.810.58 212
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:06 AM IST