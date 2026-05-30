Equippp Social Impact Technologies consolidated net profit declines 38.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 116.64% to Rs 12.37 crore

Net profit of Equippp Social Impact Technologies declined 38.22% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 116.64% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 212.07% to Rs 1.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 527.31% to Rs 44.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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