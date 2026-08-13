Equippp Social Impact Technologies consolidated net profit rises 15.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.75% to Rs 12.72 crore

Net profit of Equippp Social Impact Technologies rose 15.38% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.75% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.12.729.514.404.210.610.410.400.280.300.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News