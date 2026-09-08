Equitas SFB appoints Sivaraman K as Head of Operations

Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) announced that its board has approved the appointment of Sivaraman K as Head-Operations and designated him as Senior Management Personnel (SMP), effective 7 September 2026.

Sivaraman will succeed Siby Sebastian, who will continue as part of the banks Senior Management Personnel and take charge of Strategic Transformation as part of an internal role transition.

Sivaraman brings over 30 years of extensive banking experience, with significant leadership expertise across endto-end banking operations, process transformation, regulatory compliance, governance and operational excellence.

Prior to joining the Bank, he served as Senior General Manager & Head Banking Operations Group at South Indian Bankwhere he led a large nationwide operations function covering branch operations, liabilities and assets operations, payments and settlements, trade finance, reconciliation, currency chest and ATM management, along with a broad range of retail and para-banking support services.

Equitas Small Finance Bank is a small finance bank that offers a wide range of products and services tailored to meet the financial needs of its diverse customer base. The bank caters to individuals with limited access to formal financing channels, affluent and mass-affluent customers, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and corporates.

The small finance bank reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 183.60 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 223.76 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income rose 14.17% year on year to Rs 2,215.49 crore in Q1 FY27.

The scrip rose 0.48% to settle at Rs 73.35 on Monday. 7 September 2026.

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