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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Slips 2.77%, BSE Financial Services index Shed 87.81%

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd Slips 2.77%, BSE Financial Services index Shed 87.81%

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd has lost 2.81% over last one month compared to 87.96% fall in BSE Financial Services index and 0.91% rise in the SENSEX

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd fell 2.77% today to trade at Rs 72.54. The BSE Financial Services index is down 87.81% to quote at 1513.58. The index is down 87.96 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, City Union Bank Ltd decreased 2.48% and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd lost 2.19% on the day. The BSE Financial Services index went down 88 % over last one year compared to the 4.81% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd has lost 2.81% over last one month compared to 87.96% fall in BSE Financial Services index and 0.91% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 36454 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.49 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 83.84 on 15 Jul 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 50.05 on 01 Sep 2025.

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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