Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 405.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.70% to Rs 1836.35 crore

Net profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank rose 405.06% to Rs 212.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 11.70% to Rs 1836.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1643.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.90% to Rs 103.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 7.64% to Rs 6794.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6311.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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