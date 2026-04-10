Equity MF inflows see massive spurt in March, SIP inflows hit record high above Rs 32K

Actively managed equity mutual funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 40,450.26 crore in March, hitting highest level since July 2025 and marking a spurt of 56% compared to Rs 25,977.81 crore in February, as per the monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India. Overall industry outflows also spiked to Rs 2.39 lakh crore, versus inflows of Rs 94,530 crore in February. Inflows across equity categories showed a rise relative to the previous month. Flexi Cap fund inflows hit Rs 10,054 crore - their highest-ever single month show. Small and Mid-Cap funds surged 61% and 51% respectively too.

Large-cap funds saw an inflow of Rs 2,997.84 crore in March, compared to Rs 2,111.68 crore in February. The mid-cap category saw inflows of Rs 6,063.53 crore, sharply up compared to Rs 4,002.99 crore in February. Small-cap funds witnessed net inflows of Rs 6,263.56 crore, versus Rs 3,881.06 crore in the previous month. Flexi-cap funds also reported inflows of Rs 10,054.12 crore, compared with Rs 6,924.65 crore in February. Inflows into sectoral and thematic funds came in at Rs 2,698.82 crore, against Rs 2,987.29 crore in February.

Debt funds recorded a sharp outflow of Rs 2.94 lakh crore in March, compared to an inflow of Rs 42,106.31 crore in February. Overnight funds saw outflows of Rs 40,227.90 crore, after recording outflows of Rs 14,006.21 crore in February. Liquid funds posted outflows of Rs 1.34 crore, compared with Rs 59.077.39 crore in February.

Hybrid schemes saw outflows of Rs 16,538.47 crore in March, compared with inflows of Rs 11,983.37 crore in February. Arbitrage funds witnessed Rs 21,113.70 crore in outflows, after bringing in Rs 591.85 crore in February.

Gold ETFs inflows came in at Rs 2,266 crore in March, compared to Rs 5,254.95 crore in the previous month following a sharp tumble in gold prices.

Monthly SIP contribution also hit an all-time high in March standing at Rs 32,087 crore, compared to Rs 29,845 crore in February.