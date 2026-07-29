Eris Lifesciences gains after Q1 PAT climbs 21% YoY to rs 142 cr
Eris Lifesciences added 2.75% to Rs 1,431.90 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 20.68% to Rs 142.39 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 117.99 crore in Q1 FY26.Revenue from operations grew 12.97% YoY to Rs 873.25 crore during the quarter.
Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 11.42% YoY to Rs 179.49 crore in Q1 FY27.
EBITDA rose 7.1% YoY to Rs 296 crore from Rs 277 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, EBITDA margin contracted to 33.9% in Q1 FY27 from 35.8% in Q1 FY26.
During the quarter, revenue from domestic branded formulations (DBF) segment stood at Rs 801 crore, up 14% YoY Meanwhile, revenue from the international business increased 5% YoY to Rs 72 crore during the quarter.
Eris Lifesciences is an Indian pharmaceutical company and a leading player in the domestic branded formulations market. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products.
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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:50 PM IST