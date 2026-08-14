Friday, August 14, 2026 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStock to WatchLeap India ShareSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit declines 40.00% in the June 2026 quarter

ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit declines 40.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:12 PM IST

Sales decline 46.33% to Rs 1.68 crore

Net profit of ERP Soft Systems declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 46.33% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.683.13 -46 OPM %2.982.24 -PBDT0.050.07 -29 PBT0.040.06 -33 NP0.030.05 -40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

S P Capital Financing consolidated net profit rises 23.72% in the June 2026 quarter

S P Capital Financing consolidated net profit rises 23.72% in the June 2026 quarter

NTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.94% in the June 2026 quarter

NTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 51.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 51.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Shree Hari Chemicals Export reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.92 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shree Hari Chemicals Export reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.92 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Pakka reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.89 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Pakka reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.89 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:12 PM IST