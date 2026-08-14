ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit declines 40.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 46.33% to Rs 1.68 crore

Net profit of ERP Soft Systems declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 46.33% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.683.132.982.240.050.070.040.060.030.05

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