ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 41.26% to Rs 1.68 crore

Net profit of ERP Soft Systems declined 66.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 41.26% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.26% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.24% to Rs 9.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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