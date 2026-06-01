Esaar (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 25.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 751.59% to Rs 21.46 crore

Net profit of Esaar (India) reported to Rs 25.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 751.59% to Rs 21.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 11.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 175.63% to Rs 40.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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