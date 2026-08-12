ESAB India jumps as Q1 PAT rises 37% YoY

ESAB India jumped 4.25% to Rs 6,068 after the company reported strong financial performance for Q1 FY27.

On a standalone basis, net profit increased 37.13% YoY and 28.91% QoQ to Rs 56.14 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 19.63% YoY and 6.41% QoQ to Rs 421.12 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax increased 37.99% YoY and 27.37% QoQ to Rs 76.03 crore in Q1 FY27.

Total expenditure increased 16.64% YoY and 2.71% QoQ to Rs 346.57 crore. Raw material consumed increased 22.47% YoY to Rs 194.18 crore. Employee expenses increased 17.35% YoY to Rs 40.85 crore. Interest expense declined 54.55% YoY to Rs 0.30 crore. Depreciation increased 8.20% YoY to Rs 4.62 crore. Tax expense increased 152.72% YoY to Rs 19.99 crore.

ESAB India is a leading supplier of welding and cutting products. The company's products include welding consumables, arc welding equipment, plasma, cutting automation, gas equipment, welding automation & robotics, digital solutions, and PPE & accessories.

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