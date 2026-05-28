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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Esab India standalone net profit declines 8.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Esab India standalone net profit declines 8.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Sales rise 7.62% to Rs 395.75 crore

Net profit of Esab India declined 8.18% to Rs 43.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.62% to Rs 395.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 367.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.83% to Rs 206.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 175.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.81% to Rs 1508.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1373.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales395.75367.72 8 1508.151373.47 10 OPM %15.8617.88 -17.8917.80 - PBDT64.1266.45 -4 273.80250.64 9 PBT59.6962.53 -5 256.74235.72 9 NP43.5547.43 -8 206.69175.42 18

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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