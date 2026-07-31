ESAF SFB ends sharply higher after posting PAT of Rs 80 crore for Q1 FY27

ESAF Small Finance Bank surged 16.06% to end at Rs 42.35 after the bank reported a net profit of Rs 80.08 crore for Q1 FY27 as against a net loss of Rs 81.22 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Net total income for the period under added up to Rs 832.32 crore, up 45.3% YoY.

Net interest income jumped by 54.6% to Rs 584.08 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 377.87 crore in Q1 FY26.

Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) increased by 179.4% to Rs 348.98 crore in the June 2026 quarter from Rs 124.92 crore in the same period last year.

Provisions (other than tax) and Contingencies rose by 3.3% YoY to Rs 241.96 crore in Q1 FY27.

The bank has recorded a pre-tax profit of Rs 107.02 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 109.20 crore in Q1 FY26.

Gross NPA as on 30 June 2026 was 5.40% as against 7.48% as on 30 June 2025. Net NPA was at 0.83% as on 30 June 2026 as compared with 3.77% as on 30 June 2025.

Total deposits grew by 19% YoY to Rs 26,924 crore while total gross advances grew by 27% on YoY basis to Rs 23,216 crore as on 30 June 2026.

As on 30 June 2026, CRAR stood at 23.9% and the Tier-I ratio was at 15.9%.

Kerala-based ESAF Small Finance Bank commenced its banking operations in March 2017. As of 31 December 2025, the banks distribution network comprised 788 branches, 720 ATMs and 1045 customer service centers spanning across 24 states and 2 union territories.

ESAF Small Finance Bank (ESAF SFB) is a scheduled commercial Bank. ESAF SFB has set up extensive network of 804 banking outlets, 720 ATMs, 1047 customer service centres spanning across 24 states and 2 union territories as on 31 March 2026.

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