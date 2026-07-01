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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / eSARAS Empowers Women-Led Self-Help Groups by Connecting Rural Artisans to National Markets and Driving Inclusive Digital Growth

eSARAS Empowers Women-Led Self-Help Groups by Connecting Rural Artisans to National Markets and Driving Inclusive Digital Growth

Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
From weavers and potters to women-led cooperatives, rural artisans are powering India's inclusive growth story. Through the eSARAS platform, thousands of Self-Help Groups are gaining direct access to national markets, digital infrastructure and institutional support. By eliminating intermediaries and integrating with major commerce platforms, eSARAS is transforming how rural craft reaches the consumer. The platform's expanding reach across blocks and districts nationwide underscores its growing significance in rural livelihoods. Initiatives like eSARAS continue to play a pivotal role in driving women's entrepreneurship, preserving cultural heritage and building a digitally empowered, self-reliant rural economy.

eSARAS is the official online marketplace of DAY-NRLM, built exclusively for products made by women Self-Help Groups and their federations. The well curated handrafted goods emerge from the very heart of the country- from weavers in Chanderi sarees from Madhya Pradesh to marble artisans in Rajasthan. They also include Pashmina producers nestled in the hills of Jammu & Kashmir. Every product on eSARAS carries a story, and every purchase is a direct connection to the artisan behind it.

 

The platform lists local products across major categories such as home and living, women's apparel and accessories, men's apparel and accessories, personal care, food items and kids toys & accessories. Over 8.62 crore women SHG members have a digital storefront through eSARAS, of whom 85% are directly linked to the Ministry of Rural Development's network (as on February 2024). It gives them not just a marketplace, but institutional support for marketing, branding and logistics. With expanding integrations across ONDC, UMANG and other digital platforms, eSARAS is positioning rural producers to compete in larger markets while preserving India's craft heritage. As the ecosystem grows, it is expected to play an increasingly important role in creating sustainable livelihoods and advancing inclusive rural development.

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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