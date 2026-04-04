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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escalating War Drives Energy Crisis: Surging Prices and Rising Inflation Risks

Escalating War Drives Energy Crisis: Surging Prices and Rising Inflation Risks

Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
The worlds energy markets fell first with the war and in the 2nd month the conflict is escalating beyond petrol price hikes, triggering a slew of economic pressures for India, one of the worlds largest crude oil importers. Growth forecasts were trimmed, inflation risks are flashing red, the import bill is set to rise and the government has to handle a fiscal burden of nearly Rs 2 lakh crore.

Oil price uncertainty index captured the scale of the disruption better than every other indicator. By December 2025, it had climbed to 208 while it surged to 773.5, nearly four times the December peak in March 2026.

 

Sehul Bhatt, director at Crisil Intelligence, says that In March, Brent crude increased to $110120 per barrel, while spot prices of Asian liquefied natural gas nearly doubled to $2025 per MMBtu, and suggests that even though there are early signs of demand moderation, supply uncertainty and logistics constraints are keeping import costs elevated.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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