Escorp Asset Management standalone net profit declines 93.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 77.56% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Escorp Asset Management declined 93.30% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 77.56% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.70% to Rs 2.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 82.69% to Rs 3.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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