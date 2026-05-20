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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorp Asset Management standalone net profit declines 93.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Escorp Asset Management standalone net profit declines 93.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 77.56% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Escorp Asset Management declined 93.30% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 77.56% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.70% to Rs 2.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 82.69% to Rs 3.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.462.05 -78 3.1718.31 -83 OPM %-21.7488.29 -75.0897.38 - PBDT0.202.13 -91 3.6519.12 -81 PBT0.202.13 -91 3.6519.12 -81 NP0.121.79 -93 2.9816.28 -82

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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