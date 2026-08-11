Escorp Asset Management standalone net profit rises 460.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 684.75% to Rs 4.63 crore

Net profit of Escorp Asset Management rose 460.27% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 684.75% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.630.5997.6289.834.820.874.820.874.090.73

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