Escorts Kubota April tractor sales jump 24%

Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Business in April 2026 sold 10,857 tractors registering a growth of 24.4% as against 8,729 tractors sold in April 2025.

Domestic tractor sales in April 2026 were at 10,398 tractors registering a growth of 27.6% as against 8,148 tractors in April 2025. The domestic tractor industry sustained healthy growth in April 2026, supported by favourable farm sentiment, adequate reservoir levels, improved rural liquidity following the GST cut, and steady underlying demand. However, given current geo-political situation and its impact on supply chain and increasing input costs may moderate farmer affordability and sentiment in the near term. Evolving weather conditions, particularly emerging El Nino signals, will remain a key monitorable for future demand trends.

Export tractor sales in April 2026 were at 459 tractors as against 581 tractors sold in April 2025.