Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit rises 0.66% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 21.40% to Rs 2968.16 croreNet profit of Escorts Kubota rose 0.66% to Rs 320.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 318.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.40% to Rs 2968.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2444.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 89.27% to Rs 2394.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1264.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.66% to Rs 11540.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10243.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2968.162444.88 21 11540.2610243.88 13 OPM %12.8211.75 -12.9711.36 - PBDT496.67414.58 20 2042.291596.33 28 PBT427.62352.61 21 1787.231352.68 32 NP320.53318.42 1 2394.091264.94 89
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 4:04 PM IST