Escorts Kubota gains after April 2026 sales rise 24% YoY to 10,857 units

Escorts Kubota added 1.62% to Rs 3,295.50 reported a 24.4% year-on-year increase in tractor sales for April 2026, with total volumes rising to 10,857 units compared to 8,729 units in April 2025.

Domestic tractor sales in April 2026 were at 10,398 tractors registering a growth of 27.6% as against 8,148 tractors in April 2025. The domestic tractor industry sustained healthy growth in April 2026, supported by favourable farm sentiment, adequate reservoir levels, improved rural liquidity following the GST cut, and steady underlying demand.

However, given the current geopolitical situation and its impact on the supply chain and increasing input costs may moderate farmer affordability and sentiment in the near term. Evolving weather conditions, particularly emerging El Ni signals, will remain a key monitorable for future demand trends.

In contrast, export tractor sales declined 21% year-on-year to 459 units in April 2026, down from 581 units in April 2025.

Meanwhile, the companys construction equipment business division in April 2026 sold 396 machines, down 1% YoY as against 400 machines sold in April 2025. The companys construction equipment business reported largely flat performance, with sales of 396 machines in April 2026, slightly lower than 400 units sold a year ago. While ongoing infrastructure projects and a strong pipeline supported demand, incremental growth across segments remained muted. Stable equipment utilisation was aided by continued government capital expenditure, though geopolitical risks could weigh on supply chains, capex execution, and input costs.

Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earthmoving, and material handling equipment; round and flat tubes; heating elements; and double-acting hydraulics

The companys consolidated net profit increased 11.8% to Rs 358.32 crore on 11.3% jump in net sales to Rs 3,280.49 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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