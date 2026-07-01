Escorts Kubota gains after June 2026 sales rise 19% YoY to 13,695 units

Escorts Kubota added 2.18% to Rs 2,995.80 after the company reported a 19.1% year-on-year increase in tractor sales for June 2026, with total volumes rising to 13,695 units compared to 11,498 units in June 2025.

Domestic tractor sales stood at 13,172 units in June 2026, registering a growth of 19.8% compared with 10,997 units sold in June 2025. The company said growth momentum remained positive during the month, driven by improved performance across both wholesale and retail segments.

While Kharif sowing has commenced in several regions, its progress has been affected by the delayed onset of the monsoon. Water reservoir levels have so far supported agricultural activity and rural sentiment, but the deficient monsoon and the emerging impact of El Ni remain key monitorables.

The company added that rural fundamentals remain stable, although growth momentum could moderate in the coming quarters depending on monsoon progression, the pace of Kharif sowing and rising input costs.

Export tractor sales rose 4.4% year-on-year to 523 units in June 2026, up from 501 units in June 2025.

Meanwhile, the company's Construction Equipment Business Division sold 498 machines in June 2026, registering a growth of 49.1% compared with 334 machines sold in the corresponding month last year.

The construction equipment industry maintained steady growth, supported by strong infrastructure execution and continued government capex. Equipment utilization remained healthy, aided by favorable construction conditions due to a weaker monsoon outlook. With geopolitical concerns easing and project activity remaining robust, demand stayed resilient. The near-term outlook remains positive, backed by a strong project pipeline and sustained infrastructure investments.

Escorts Kubota (EKL) is one of India's leading engineering conglomerates with eight decades of experience in manufacturing excellence. Aligned to its purpose led existence of Spreading Prosperity & Impacting Lives, it has helped accelerate Indias socio-economic development through its presence across the high growth sectors of agricultural mechanization and transformation of Indian construction.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 17.1% to Rs 320.53 crore on 21.4% to Rs 2,968.16 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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