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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota gains after May 2026 sales rise 19% YoY to 12,310 units

Escorts Kubota gains after May 2026 sales rise 19% YoY to 12,310 units

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Escorts Kubota added 1.41% to Rs 2,862.80 after the company reported an 18.9% year-on-year increase in tractor sales for May 2026, with total volumes rising to 12,310 units compared to 10,354 units in May 2026.

Domestic tractor sales stood at 11,887 units in May 2026, registering a growth of 22.5% compared with 9,703 units sold in May 2025. The company said growth momentum continued during the month, supported by healthy performance across both wholesale and retail segments. Favorable farm sentiment, adequate reservoir levels and sustained rural demand contributed to the positive trend.

Looking ahead, the company highlighted certain near-term challenges, including rising input costs, particularly fertilizers, softer prices for select cash crops and evolving geopolitical developments, which could impact farmer affordability and input availability ahead of the Kharif season.

 

While emerging El Ni conditions may affect rainfall distribution, strong reservoir levels and resilient underlying demand are expected to provide support to the rural economy.

The company said overall rural fundamentals remain robust, with monsoon progression and input cost trends likely to remain key factors to watch in the coming months.

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In contrast, export tractor sales declined 35% year-on-year to 423 units in May 2026, down from 651 units in May 2025.

Meanwhile, the company's Construction Equipment Business Division sold 450 machines in May 2026, registering a growth of 40.2% compared with 321 machines sold in the corresponding month last year.

The construction equipment industry witnessed modest growth during the month on a relatively low base, supported by continued infrastructure execution and a strong project pipeline. Equipment utilisation levels remained stable, aided by government capital expenditure and ongoing infrastructure projects.

The company noted that demand remained resilient despite geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia and persistent input cost pressures. While near-term sentiment remains cautiously positive amid these challenges, industry growth is expected to continue over the course of the year, supported by sustained infrastructure spending and project activity.

Escorts Kubota (EKL) is one of India's leading engineering conglomerates with eight decades of experience in manufacturing excellence. Aligned to its purpose led existence of Spreading Prosperity & Impacting Lives, it has helped accelerate Indias socio-economic development through its presence across the high growth sectors of agricultural mechanization and transformation of Indian construction.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 17.1% to Rs 320.53 crore on 21.4% to Rs 2,968.16 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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