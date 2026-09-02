Escorts Kubota launches 50HP Farmtrac 6055 Classic 'Dark Edition'

Also expands PROMAXX series with 47 HT PROMAXX and the 50 PROMAXX

Escorts Kubota marked three decades of its Farmtrac brand in India with two new offerings. The 6055 Classic 'Dark Edition' is the first all-black tractor in the Farmtrac portfolio, a 55 HP category model offered in both two-wheel drive (2WD) and four-wheel drive (4WD) variants.

Alongside it, the PROMAXX series has been expanded under "PROMAXX 2.0" with two new models, the 47 HT PROMAXX (47 HP) and the 50 PROMAXX (50 HP category), both available in 2WD and 4WD.

The company operates three tractor brands in India, namely Kubota, Farmtrac and Powertrac, catering to premium, entry-premium and value segments respectively. Escorts launched Farmtrac in 1995, and the brand today spans the 26 HP to 60 HP range in India.

The Farmtrac 6055 Classic 'Dark Edition' is powered by a robust four-cylinder, 3682 cc engine that delivers maximum torque of 247 Nm, ensuring performance under demanding field conditions. It carries a 2,500 kg heavy-duty hydraulic lift, premium LED lighting and a heat shield, and has been designed for progressive farmers and larger landholdings that require high productivity and durability. Built to handle a wide range of advanced applications, it is suited to implements including the super seeder, laser leveler, reversible mould board (MB) plough, rotavator and harrow, as well as heavy haulage.

The PROMAXX 2.0 range, comprising the 47 HT PROMAXX and the 50 PROMAXX, is powered by Farmtrac's advanced 3514 cc HT (High Torque) engine delivering up to 230 Nm of torque. Both models carry a 12 forward and 3 reverse gearbox, a creeper speed option and a spacious flat platform for operator comfort. Engineered to meet the evolving needs of modern farming, the range combines higher torque, advanced technology and 4WD variants that are capable to support demanding applications.