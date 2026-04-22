Escorts Kubota launches new Digitrac models under Powertrac tractors

Escorts Kubota has announced the launch of the Digitrac series under Powertrac. With this launch, the company expands the Digitrac range from its existing two models to a comprehensive series of five, spanning the 45-55 HP category range. The series is designed for advanced agricultural and heavy haulage applications and is being launched pan India.

Escorts Kubota operates three tractor brands in India Kubota , Farmtrac & Powertrac catering to premium, entry-premium and value segments respectively. The Digitrac series sits within the Powertrac brand. This is the company's fourth major tractor introduction since February 2025, following the Farmtrac Promaxx series, the Kubota MU4201 and the Powertrac Shaurya paddy series.

The two existing Digitrac models, the PP 46i and PP 43i are one of the key contributors to Powertrac tractor sales in India. Their design and premium aesthetics have resonated strongly with young and aspirational farmers. The three new additions to the series are the Digitrac PP 46i 4WD, the Digitrac PP 43i Plus and the Digitrac PP 41i. All five models feature bigger CC engines, bigger tyres, side shift gear, a 12 forward and 3 reverse constant mesh gearbox, independent PTO (iPTO) and a heavy hydraulic lift of 2000 kg. The series fully supports advanced implements for each stage of farming, such as Super Seeder, Reaper, Reversible MB Plough, and Laser Leveller.