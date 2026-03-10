Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota rallies as brokerage raises rating to "add"

Escorts Kubota rallies as brokerage raises rating to "add"

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Escorts Kubota jumped 3.20% to Rs 3,298.90 after the domestic broker upgraded its rating on the stock to "add" from "sell" earlier and set a price target of Rs 3,375.

The brokerage noted that the demand for Escorts Kubota's tractor has become less dependent on monsoon variability because of structural buffers including irrigation, minimum support price (MSP) support, income diversification, non-agricultural usage and improved finances.

It added that the recent GST cut and improvement in terms of trade, are likely to limit the decline in tractor volumes.

The brokerage also highlighted that the Escorts Kubota's recent launches aim to address product gaps and should drive market share gains. With newer launches in the tractor segment, it believes the companys the market share has bottomed out and will start inching upward in the coming quarters. It said the construction equipment industry is well-poised for recovery from the ongoing calendar year.

 

Further, the brokerage expects Escorts Kubota's construction equipment segment to recover from the calendar year 2026. The companys diversification into spares, engines and agri-solutions should help broaden revenue base, the brokerage said.

Meanwhile, the tractor manufacturer announced that its agri-machinery business division sales grew by 20.4% to 10,339 units in February 2026 as against 8,590 units sold in February 2025.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 10, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 410 points; Nifty above 24,250; SMIDs shine; Nifty Auto outperforms

Defence

Middle East crisis to boost defence demand; Motilal Oswal favours 4 stocks

LIC stock portfolio bleeds, sees ₹70,000 cr loss amid West Asia conflict, shows data.

US-Iran war puts ₹70,000 cr dent in LIC's portfolio; banks, L&T worst hit

Kharg Island, israel iran conflict

Why Kharg Island remains a critical red line in West Asia conflict

Minda Corporation

Minda Corp shares advance 5% as unit forms JV with UK's Turntide Drives

Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earthmoving, and material handling equipment; round and flat tubes; heating elements; and double-acting hydraulics.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 11.8% to Rs 358.32 crore on 11.3% jump in net sales to Rs 3,280.49 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Monarch Surveyors gains on bagging Rs 14-cr orders from Maharashtra, North Central Railway

Monarch Surveyors gains on bagging Rs 14-cr orders from Maharashtra, North Central Railway

Sensex gains 578 pts; consumer durables shares advance

Sensex gains 578 pts; consumer durables shares advance

Solex Energy jumps after MNRE lists 3.78 GW module capacity under ALMM

Solex Energy jumps after MNRE lists 3.78 GW module capacity under ALMM

Hero MotoCorp Ltd Spurts 3.22%, BSE Auto index Rises 2.12%

Hero MotoCorp Ltd Spurts 3.22%, BSE Auto index Rises 2.12%

Transwarranty Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Transwarranty Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayUno Minda Target PriceInnovision IPOGold and Silver Rate todayWeather TodayCoal India Target PriceUS-Iran War UpdatesGold and Silver ETFs