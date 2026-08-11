Escorts Kubota rises after tractor price hike announcement

Escorts Kubota rose 1.22% to Rs 3,122.20 after the company announced that its Agri Machinery Business Division will increase tractor prices across all its brands in August 2026.

The company said the quantum of the price increase and its effective date may vary depending on the brand, model, variant and geography.

Escorts Kubota (EKL) is one of India's leading engineering conglomerates with eight decades of experience in manufacturing excellence. Aligned to its purpose of leading the existence of spreading prosperity & impacting lives, it has helped accelerate Indias socio-economic development through its presence across the high-growth sectors of agricultural mechanization and transformation of Indian construction.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 17.1% to Rs 320.53 crore on 21.4% to Rs 2,968.16 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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