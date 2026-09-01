Escorts Kubota sells 10,072 tractors in August'26

Escorts Kubota said that its Agri Machinery Business in August 2026 sold 10,072 tractors as against 8,456 tractors sold in August 2025, thereby registering a growth of 19.1% on year-on-year (YoY) basis.

While domestic tractor sales jumped by 20.5% to 9,523 tractors, exports declined by 0.9% to 549 units in August 2026 over August 2025.

The tractor industry maintained a steady performance in August 2026, supported by improving monsoon conditions, healthy Kharif sowing progress, and stable rural sentiment.

While growth percentage moderated compared to earlier months, demand continued to be supported by expectations of better farm incomes and ongoing agricultural activity.

Looking ahead, Kharif crop outcomes, reservoir levels, and the deferred festive season are expected to support demand, although a higher base effect and rising cost pressures may moderate industry growth going forward.

The company's Construction Equipment Business has sold 435 machines in August 2026, which is higher by 16% as compared with the figure of 375 machines recorded in August 2025.

Escorts stated that the construction equipment industry maintained its growth momentum in August 2026, supported by continued infrastructure execution, government capex spending, and a healthy project pipeline.

Export opportunities continued to support demand across key equipment segments. However, geopolitical uncertainties and commodity price volatility remain key factors to watch.

Escorts Kubota (EKL) is one of India's leading engineering conglomerates with eight decades of experience in manufacturing excellence. Aligned to its purpose of leading the existence of spreading prosperity & impacting lives, it has helped accelerate Indias socio-economic development through its presence across the high-growth sectors of agricultural mechanization and transformation of Indian construction.

The company had reported 72.38% fall in net profit to Rs 385.94 crore despite a 28.30% increase in revenue to Rs 3,207.55 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip advanced 0.87% to currently trade at Rs 3019.95 on the BSE.

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