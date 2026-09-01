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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota tractor sales climb 19% in August 2026

Escorts Kubota tractor sales climb 19% in August 2026

Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Business in August 2026 sold 10,072 tractors registering a growth of 19.1% as against 8,456 tractors sold in August 2025.

Domestic tractor sales in August 2026 were at 9,523 tractors registering a growth of 20.5% as against 7,902 tractors in August 2025. The tractor industry maintained a steady performance in August 2026, supported by improving monsoon conditions, healthy Kharif sowing progress, and stable rural sentiment. While growth percentage moderated compared to earlier months, demand continued to be supported by expectations of better farm incomes and ongoing agricultural activity. Looking ahead, Kharif crop outcomes, reservoir levels, and the deferred festive season are expected to support demand, although a higher base effect and rising cost pressures may moderate industry growth going forward.

 

Export tractor sales in August 2026 were at 549 tractors as against 554 tractors sold in August 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 4:31 PM IST