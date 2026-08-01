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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota tractor sales grow 22% in Jul'26

Escorts Kubota tractor sales grow 22% in Jul'26

Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business in July 2026 sold 8,731 tractors registering a growth of 22.0 % as against 7,154 tractors sold in July 2025.

Domestic tractor sales in July 2026 were at 8,194 tractors registering a growth of 23.7% as against 6,624 tractors in July 2025. Growth momentum remained positive in July 2026, supported by steady performance across wholesale and retail segments. Improved rainfall during the month of July reduced cumulative rainfall deficit to 14-15% and Kharif sowing activity picked up pace thereby supporting rural demand and sentiments. Overall rural fundamentals remain resilient; however, Kharif crop and monsoon progression, delayed festive season in Q-3, input cost pressures, and the high base effect in the coming months remain key factors to monitor

 

Export tractor sales in July 2026 were at 537 tractors registering a growth of 1.3% as against 530 tractors sold in July 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 10:53 AM IST