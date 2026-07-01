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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota tractor sales jump 19% to 13,695 units in June 2026

Escorts Kubota tractor sales jump 19% to 13,695 units in June 2026

Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business in June 2026 sold 13,695 tractors registering a growth of 19.1% as against 11,498 tractors sold in June 2025.

Domestic tractor sales in June 2026 were at 13,172 tractors, registering a growth of 19.8% as against 10,997 tractors in June 2025. Growth momentum remained positive in June 2026, supported by improved performance across both wholesale and retail segments. Kharif sowing activities have commenced across several regions, although progress has been adversely impacted by the delayed onset of the monsoon. So far water reservoirs have been able to support agricultural activity and rural sentiment, but the deficient monsoon and emerging impact of El Ni conditions remain key monitorables. Overall, rural fundamentals remain stable, though growth momentum is expected to moderate in the coming quarters, depending on monsoon progression, the pace of Kharif sowing and rising input costs.

 

Export tractor sales in June 2026 were at 523 tractors registering a growth of 4.4% as against 501 tractors sold in June 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

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