Escorts Kubota tractors sales jump 18.9% in May 2026

Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Business in May 2026 sold 12,310 tractors registering a growth of 18.9% as against 10,354 tractors sold in May 2025.

Domestic tractor sales in May 2026 were at 11,887 tractors registering a growth of 22.5% as against 9,703 tractors in May 2025. Growth momentum continued in May 2026, with healthy performance across wholesale and retail segments. This was supported by favorable farm sentiment, adequate reservoir levels, and sustained rural demand. Near-term headwinds include rising input costs, particularly fertilizers, softer prices for select cash crops, and evolving geopolitical developments, which could affect customer affordability and input availability ahead of the Kharif season. While emerging El Ni conditions may influence rainfall distribution, strong reservoir levels and resilient underlying demand provide a supportive base. Overall rural fundamentals remain resilient. Monsoon progression and input cost trends remain key monitorables.

Export tractor sales in May 2026 were at 423 tractors as against 651 tractors sold in May 2025.