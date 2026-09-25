ESDS Software Solution consolidated net profit rises 13.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.28% to Rs 133.66 crore

Net profit of ESDS Software Solution rose 13.97% to Rs 29.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.28% to Rs 133.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 124.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.133.66124.5941.9042.1154.9450.0236.4734.6829.2825.69

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