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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Esha Media Research reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.80 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Esha Media Research reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.80 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 38.10% to Rs 0.58 crore

Net profit of Esha Media Research reported to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.10% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.58% to Rs 2.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.580.42 38 2.323.16 -27 OPM %-365.52-111.90 --138.79-18.04 - PBDT-2.21-0.79 -180 -3.39-0.89 -281 PBT-2.26-0.85 -166 -3.58-1.03 -248 NP1.80-0.42 LP 0.48-3.63 LP

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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