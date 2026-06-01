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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Essar Shipping reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Essar Shipping reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net loss of Essar Shipping reported to Rs 35.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 12.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -143.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 112.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 660.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 82.65% to Rs 1.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.04-143.16 LP 1.7810.26 -83 OPM %-9050.0021.23 --897.75-482.65 - PBDT0.517.68 -93 -13.8987.01 PL PBT0.327.49 -96 -14.6786.25 PL NP-35.5712.78 PL -112.06660.08 PL

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

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