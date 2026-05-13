Wednesday, May 13, 2026 | 05:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ester Industries consolidated net profit rises 301.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Ester Industries consolidated net profit rises 301.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

Sales rise 7.69% to Rs 343.82 crore

Net profit of Ester Industries rose 301.53% to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 343.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 319.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 27.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 13.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 1375.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1282.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales343.82319.26 8 1375.191282.14 7 OPM %12.2211.42 -6.7611.46 - PBDT27.1023.46 16 45.6596.56 -53 PBT9.446.37 48 -24.2827.81 PL NP7.871.96 302 -27.4713.70 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 5.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 5.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Shree Ram Twistex standalone net profit rises 233.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Shree Ram Twistex standalone net profit rises 233.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Hiranandani Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 67.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Hiranandani Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 67.65% in the March 2026 quarter

JSL Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

JSL Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Perfectpac standalone net profit rises 13.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Perfectpac standalone net profit rises 13.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

NEET UG 2026 Exam CancelledStocks to Watch TodayGold Duty RiseGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyFuel Crisis in IndiaAirtel Q4 ResultsTATA Motors Q4 ResultsIPL 2026 Points Table