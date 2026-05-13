Ester Industries consolidated net profit rises 301.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.69% to Rs 343.82 crore

Net profit of Ester Industries rose 301.53% to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 343.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 319.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 27.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 13.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 1375.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1282.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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