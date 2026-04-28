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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eternal Q4 PAT surges over four-fold to Rs 174 cr

Eternal Q4 PAT surges over four-fold to Rs 174 cr

Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Eternal reported 346.15% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 174 crore on 196.45% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 17,292 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 135.05% YoY to Rs 228 crore in in the quarter ended March 2026.

During the quarter, revenue from Food Delivery business jumped 29.7% YoY to Rs 3,125 crore, while net order value (NOV) increased 18.8% YoY to Rs 9,757 crore. The company said it expects growth to continue trending toward its long-term expectation of 20%+ YoY NOV growth, with margins remaining in the 5-6% range.

Adjusted EBITDA margin (as a % of NOV) improved to 5.5% during the quarter, with the business delivering an absolute adjusted EBITDA of Rs 532 crore, a YoY growth of 24%. Average monthly transacting customers increased 19.14% to 25.4 million in Q4 FY26 compared with 20.9 million in Q4 FY25.

 

In Q4 FY26, revenue from Quick Commerce (Blinkit) surged 674.3% YoY to Rs 13,232 crore. NOV climbed 95.4% YoY to Rs 14,386 crore in Q4 FY26. The company reported positive adjusted EBITDA of Rs 37 crore, compared with a negative adjusted EBITDA of Rs 178 crore in Q4 FY25.

Net average order value (NAOV) stood at Rs 525 in Q4 FY26, up 0.96% compared with Rs 520 in Q4 FY25. The company added 216 net new stores during the quarter, taking the total store count to 2,243 as of quarter ended 31st March 2026.

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Revenue from Going-Out business increased 21% YoY to Rs 277 crore in Q4 FY26. NOV climbed 46% YoY to Rs 2,736 crore in Q4 FY26. The company had earlier guided towards $3 billion in NOV and $150 million in adjusted EBITDA by FY30, implying over 30% year-on-year NOV growth from current levels.

Revenue from Hyperpure segment tumbled 46.8% YoY to Rs 978 crore. However, the segment reported positive adjusted EBITDA of Rs 5 crore compared with a negative adjusted EBITDA of Rs 22 crore in Q4 FY25.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 30.55% to Rs 366 crore despite 168.56% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 54,364 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Eternal, an Indian multinational technology company, is the parent company of Zomato, Blinkit, District and Hyperpure.

The counter fell 0.70% to end at Rs 253.80 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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