Ethos consolidated net profit declines 3.30% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 32.99% to Rs 414.01 croreNet profit of Ethos declined 3.30% to Rs 22.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.99% to Rs 414.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 311.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.58% to Rs 94.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.81% to Rs 1612.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1251.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales414.01311.32 33 1612.241251.63 29 OPM %12.0014.86 -12.6015.04 - PBDT55.5847.08 18 222.14193.07 15 PBT30.9130.15 3 132.67130.07 2 NP22.0022.75 -3 94.7796.29 -2
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First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:33 PM IST